Growing up is a beautiful thing. Let’s fight for it.

ABC27 will be joining THON 2020 LIVE all weekend to help in the fight against childhood cancer. We will have live reports beginning Friday at 10am on Good Day PA, continuing throughout the weekend in all shows until Sunday at 6pm. 
Join us in our commitment to turn childhood dreams into reality by supporting THONTM. This year, we are taking action by joining THON™ Nation and uniting with 16,500 student volunteers and over 25,000 alumni supporters in the fight against childhood cancer. THON's year-long efforts culminate in a 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon each February to celebrate our survivors, remember those we’ve lost, and take a stand--all in hopes of one day dancing in celebration of a cure.
Since 1977, THON has raised over $168 million for Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital, providing comprehensive care for 4,000 families and funding critical research to take this fight beyond central Pennsylvania and spread hope around the world. THON's mission is to provide both financial and emotional support for our families, ensuring that they never have to face cancer alone.

